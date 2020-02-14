Love Island's Paige Turley wows villa as she recreates Britain's Got Talent audition



Recent related videos from verified sources Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley Lewis' ex-girlfriend Paige is currently appearing on 'Love Island'. And the reality star referenced news.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12Published 1 week ago Amber Gill slams Love Island stars Amber Gill slams Love Island stars The star has accused this year's 'Love Island' stars of "recreating" storylines. The winner of the summer edition of the ITV2 show has claimed this year's crop are.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:14Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Paige Turley and Finley Tapp win Love Island Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have won the first ever series of winter Love Island.

Belfast Telegraph 6 hours ago



Lewis Capaldi addresses ex Love Island's Paige in BRITs speech After winning song of the year for Someone You Loved, Capaldi joked that some people thought it was about his ex-girlfriend, Love Island contestant Paige Turley

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago



