Who is Paige Turley? Meet Scotland's first Love Island winner who used to date Lewis Capaldi

Daily Record Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Who is Paige Turley? Meet Scotland's first Love Island winner who used to date Lewis CapaldiPaige Turley won was crowned the champion of Winter Love Island 2020 with boyfriend Finn Tapp
News video: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island 00:54

 Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have won 'Love Island' and have decided to share the £50,000 prize.

Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death [Video]Police watchdog referral after Caroline Flack death

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of TV star Caroline Flack. Scotland Yard’s directorate of professional standards reviewed all previous contact..

Lewis Capaldi: ‘This song is not about my ex Paige’ [Video]Lewis Capaldi: ‘This song is not about my ex Paige’

Lewis Capaldi reveals that his song ‘Someone You Loved’ is not about his ex-girlfriend Paige, who “you can now see every night on Love Island” Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at..

Oxford City ‘excited’ for return of Love Island winner Finley Tapp

Oxford City are “excited” for under-contract Love Island winner Finley Tapp to return to the club, according to a spokesman for the football club.
Belfast Telegraph

Love Island winners Paige and Finn celebrate at star-studded villa afterparty

Love Island winners Paige and Finn celebrate at star-studded villa afterpartyScotland's first ever Love Island winner Paige Turley and Finn Tapp partied into the wee small hours in Cape Town along with show host Laura Whitmore
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldWales Online

