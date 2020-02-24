Global  

Jack Grealish: 'He thrives on being Aston Villa's main man' - Micah Richards analysis

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Former Aston Villa defender Micah Richards explains what makes his old team-mate Jack Grealish tick and why he is such a special talent.
News video: Carabao Cup final: Aston Villa v Man City in numbers

Carabao Cup final: Aston Villa v Man City in numbers 01:07

 Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as the two clubs battle it out at Wembley for the first silverware of the domestic season.

Pep Guardiola praises 'special' Manchester City players after Carabao Cup win [Video]Pep Guardiola praises 'special' Manchester City players after Carabao Cup win

Pep Guardiola hailed his Manchester City players as “something special” after winning the Carabao Cup for a third year in succession. City held on to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley after..

Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa [Video]Carabao Cup Final Preview: Man City v Aston Villa

Match preview for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

'Show the world' - Jack Grealish makes this vow ahead of Aston Villa vs Man City

Aston Villa v Man City: In an interview with today's Carabao Cup final matchday programme Grealish has been discussing the big game with the chance for him to...
Walsall Advertiser

'Here's a thought' - Manchester United sent bold message over Jack Grealish transfer

'Here's a thought' - Manchester United sent bold message over Jack Grealish transferAston Villa transfer news - Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage says Grealish could help turn Man Utd into Premier League title contenders
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Lichfield MercuryWalsall Advertiser

