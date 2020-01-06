Global  

Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby

Wales Online Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby
News video: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce they are expecting child and get engaged

Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce they are expecting child and get engagedThe Prime Minister and his partner Carrie Symonds are set to become parents in the early summer and have announced that they're engaged.
