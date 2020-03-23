Global  

Coronavirus: Dominic Raab to become acting PM if Boris Johnson incapacitated due to disease

Independent Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Dominic Raab will run the country if Boris Johnson is struck down by coronavirus as "designated survivor" plans are drawn up, Downing Street says.
News video: Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother’s Day Warning

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother’s Day Warning

 As confirmed cases of coronavirus rise each day, Boris Johnson gives his daily press conference. The briefing follows prime minister’s warning urging families not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

