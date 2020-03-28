Inside NHS Nightingale Hospital in London's ExCeL centre

You Might Like

Tweets about this Philip Fisher RT @SkyNews: New pictures have been released from inside the enormous temporary hospital being built in London to fight #coronavirus https:… 50 seconds ago Scaramokeo RT @PhilipSime: NHS Nightingale Hospital: Number 10 releases the first official pictures from inside London's Excel Centre as it is transfo… 1 minute ago ‏pix RT @Independent: First look inside London's field hospital being built at ExCel centre https://t.co/r07OfiIqVa 1 minute ago Dorothy Coronavirus: Take a look inside the makeshift ExCel London Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/xFj1x6uLsI 5 minutes ago Richard Moore IN UK 1/2 News pictures emerged from inside the NHS Nightingale hospital in London's Excel building. Once work is c… https://t.co/CWrF7DqH08 6 minutes ago LBC News New photos have given a first look inside the Nightingale Hospital, a temporary facility being erected at London's… https://t.co/eHcMXaTRel 22 minutes ago