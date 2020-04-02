Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > McDonald's statement - as fans flood restaurant with messages following prank

McDonald's statement - as fans flood restaurant with messages following prank

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
McDonald's statement - as fans flood restaurant with messages following prankMillions of lovers of the fast food chain were overjoyed to see the tweet announcing that McDonald's was reopening next Monday - but it was found to be an April Fool's joke.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINFastFood

EIN Fast Food McDonald's statement - as fans flood restaurant with messages following prank https://t.co/re0d0Rrn61 35 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) McDonald's statement - as fans flood restaurant with messages following prank: https://t.co/vRUJHQ1cIy 45 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live McDonald's full statement - as fans flood restaurant with messages following fake April Fool's prank https://t.co/ebQVz9NEOB 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.