temporary 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCeL convention centre, named NHS Nightingale, is due to open this week - despite building work only starting last Wednesday - in a rush to increase numbers of available hospital beds before the peak of the coronavirus outbreak hits the health service....
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Calvin Lee RT @BBCEngland: Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital opens at London's ExCel centre https://t.co/Qx7G7Rs2py 4 seconds ago
Socially_Distant_Dave RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: hospital death toll reaches 3,605, a record daily rise of 684 https://t.co/aD2STvGipT 23 seconds ago
Secularjen RT @TheWiltshir: What's this cloth-brained freeloader doing sharing NHS profile?
He sells homeopathic bullshit.
https://t.co/iPfJwPSASS 28 seconds ago
Kashima Takashi RT @BBCNews: The Prince of Wales opens London's new Nightingale Hospital - calling its creation an "unbelievable feat of work"
Based in t… 1 minute ago
BKH RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Prince Charles opens the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel Centre in London which will treat #coronavirus pati… 2 minutes ago
JLWOOD RT @BrexitBin: #COVID19
"UK hospital death toll reaches 3,605, a record daily rise of 684."
(Note: "Hospital death toll" means excluding… 2 minutes ago
josie daniels UK coronavirus live: hospital death toll reaches 3,605, a record daily rise of 684 https://t.co/rkmbRHPU2f 3 minutes ago
Post of Asia Coronavirus: Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/VJJcHeXJRC https://t.co/PfeFLX6IbC 3 minutes ago