Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital opens at London's ExCel centre

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The new NHS Nightingale hospital shows "how the impossible could be made possible", says Prince Charles. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published NHS Nightingale hospital to open at London's ExCeL centre 03:45 temporary 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCeL convention centre, named NHS Nightingale, is due to open this week - despite building work only starting last Wednesday - in a rush to increase numbers of available hospital beds before the peak of the coronavirus outbreak hits the health service....