Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital opens at London's ExCel centre

Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital opens at London's ExCel centre

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The new NHS Nightingale hospital shows "how the impossible could be made possible", says Prince Charles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: NHS Nightingale hospital to open at London's ExCeL centre

NHS Nightingale hospital to open at London's ExCeL centre 03:45

 temporary 4,000-bed facility at London's ExCeL convention centre, named NHS Nightingale, is due to open this week - despite building work only starting last Wednesday - in a rush to increase numbers of available hospital beds before the peak of the coronavirus outbreak hits the health service....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dynamicrusader

Calvin Lee RT @BBCEngland: Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital opens at London's ExCel centre https://t.co/Qx7G7Rs2py 4 seconds ago

SW7_Cab

Socially_Distant_Dave RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: hospital death toll reaches 3,605, a record daily rise of 684 https://t.co/aD2STvGipT 23 seconds ago

secularjen

Secularjen RT @TheWiltshir: What's this cloth-brained freeloader doing sharing NHS profile? He sells homeopathic bullshit. https://t.co/iPfJwPSASS 28 seconds ago

oxyfunk

Kashima Takashi RT @BBCNews: The Prince of Wales opens London's new Nightingale Hospital - calling its creation an "unbelievable feat of work" Based in t… 1 minute ago

BarryHammock

BKH RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Prince Charles opens the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel Centre in London which will treat #coronavirus pati… 2 minutes ago

JLWOOD16

JLWOOD RT @BrexitBin: #COVID19 "UK hospital death toll reaches 3,605, a record daily rise of 684." (Note: "Hospital death toll" means excluding… 2 minutes ago

josieda02685553

josie daniels UK coronavirus live: hospital death toll reaches 3,605, a record daily rise of 684 https://t.co/rkmbRHPU2f 3 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Coronavirus: Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/VJJcHeXJRC https://t.co/PfeFLX6IbC 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.