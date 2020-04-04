Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Keir Starmer: New Labour leader charged with uniting party after election wipeout

Keir Starmer: New Labour leader charged with uniting party after election wipeout

Independent Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Shadow cabinet selections will provide first signpost of direction he will take the party
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer announced as new Labour leader 01:04

 Sir Keir Starmer has won the Labour leadership race as the party’s three-month contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn draws to a close. The winner was announced via email on Saturday, along with the results for the deputy leadership race.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

noctulapress

🦉 Noctula Press 🦇 🤺 RT @UKLabour: .@Keir_Starmer has been elected as Leader of the Labour Party with 56% of the vote. For full results, head to our website 👉 h… 3 seconds ago

em_pants

Emily Richardson RT @UKLabour: Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer, the new Leader of the Labour Party! #LabourLeadership https://t.co/i2PjxXaWMf 3 seconds ago

AlasdairRoss

Alasdair Ross RT @patmcfaddenmp: No celebrations today. Only relief that the disastrous Corbyn era is over and hope that we can turn the page on what it… 4 seconds ago

thehydrogenans

The Hydrogen Answer @spaceangel1964 @Keir_Starmer No Angela we have a New Leader of the Labour Party Whilst it has become the norm th… https://t.co/pCtA88GfMC 4 seconds ago

NgoiePado

Pado Ngoie RT @SkyNews: Sir Keir Starmer: New Labour leader is a natural fit - but still provokes more questions than answers https://t.co/CquoOp4ZSc 5 seconds ago

LabourCllrs

ALC RT @JennieGenSec: Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer on being elected as Leader of the Labour Party and to @AngelaRayner as Deputy Leader. I,… 6 seconds ago

PFuejo

Simedalagana RT @LKTranslator: BREAKING: Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader. Labour's northern heartlands which abandoned the party because of Sir Ke… 6 seconds ago

DavidOlusoga

David Olusoga RT @rydermc: Keir Starmer being elected Labour leader is the news Johnson and his wobbly crew of populist incompetents did NOT want to hear… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.