Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer ditches Corbyn crew in new shadow cabinet

Daily Record Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer ditches Corbyn crew in new shadow cabinetJohn McDonnell, Diane Abbott, Barry Gardiner, Jon Trickett and Ian Lavery are all gone as former treasury minister Anneliese Dodds lands the key role of shadow chancellor.
News video: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet 01:07

 Sir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race. Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary, and Nick...

