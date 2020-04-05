Duffy reveals more details of terrifying rape ordeal Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The singer speaks of being attacked on her birthday then taken to a foreign country The singer speaks of being attacked on her birthday then taken to a foreign country 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Terry McCarty RT @ClashMagazine: Duffy shares new statement about her rape, kidnap ordeal - it begins on her birthday... https://t.co/MDJNDbFSka https:… 39 minutes ago CLASH Duffy shares new statement about her rape, kidnap ordeal - it begins on her birthday... https://t.co/MDJNDbFSka https://t.co/wTLUHxkyh7 41 minutes ago highfivedave RT @WalesOnline: Duffy reveals more details of terrifying rape ordeal after being drugged and kidnapped https://t.co/WzfveBvYRT https://t.c… 2 hours ago paul dowrick RT @asoundreaction: Duffy's bravery in writing this is truly remarkable. Her words are bruising, harrowing and raw. I hope the future brin… 10 hours ago David Owens Duffy's bravery in writing this is truly remarkable. Her words are bruising, harrowing and raw. I hope the future… https://t.co/GZLB51BlQZ 10 hours ago WalesOnline Duffy reveals more details of terrifying rape ordeal after being drugged and kidnapped https://t.co/WzfveBvYRT https://t.co/wZC0eJ6sOH 11 hours ago