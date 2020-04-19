Sam Smith and John Legend’s emotional duet of Stand By Me for Lady Gaga’s One World concert has us tearing up

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

British singer Sam Smith duetted with American musician John Legend for an emotional performance of “Stand By Me” for Lady Gaga’s One World: Together global concert Saturday night. Legend, the singer behind an array of briefly beloved heterosexual hits such as “Happy”, sat behind his grand... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Bang Media - Published 5 hours ago Lady Gaga says 'One World: Together At Home' is a 'love letter' 01:01 Lady Gaga says that the 'One World: Together At Home' is "a true love letter to all of you all over the world".