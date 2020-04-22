Global  

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica tracklist reportedly leaks online revealing a truly historic duet with Elton John

PinkNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020
The Lady Gaga Chromatica tracklist reportedly leaked Wednesday (April 21), revealing a historic and star-studded line of collaborations with Elton John, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK. The Chromatica tracklist has reportedly been leaked by American retailer giant Target. The purported artwork for Lady Gaga’s new album...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home

Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home 00:46

 Chart-topping star Lady Gaga gave fans "permission" to smile during her appearance on 'One World: Together At Home'.

wifelikegrande

ruby♡ RT @ThePopHub: Lady Gaga reveals the official tracklist for #Chromatica, which includes guest features from Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and E… 13 seconds ago

Blinkarmyalway1

Blinkarmyalways RT @musicnewfact: Target leaked Lady Gaga’s album tracklist for Chromatica and BLACKPINK is there. Track 10: Sour Candy w/ @ygofficialblink… 19 seconds ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal Lady Gaga #Reveals#Chromatica#Tracklist: #Album #Features #Ariana #Grande, Elton John, Blackpink… https://t.co/UCAPDDRXFh 23 seconds ago

BlinkBPBoy

Sour Candy 🍭🍬 RT @PopBase: Target leaks Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” tracklist, including collabs with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John. https://t.co… 24 seconds ago

shiningsolo0116

ＪＮ(ににたんのほっぺ) RT @JENNIERATIONS: [IG] 200423 Lady Gaga update with Chromatica tracklist on Instagram *She tagged #BLACKPINK's account on the post! 🔗ht… 27 seconds ago

_maxeyj

Random_RT_Name🥃 RT @MusicNewsRumor: Lady Gaga officially reveals the tracklist for her new album, #Chromatica, featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande,… 34 seconds ago

DracarysSwift

Riko is addicted to DAYLIGHT ☀️ RT @PopBase: Lady Gaga has revealed the official #Chromatica tracklist. The album will have 16 tracks and feature appearances from @Ariana… 34 seconds ago

silentblonde

💖 RT @ThePopHub: The official Target website appears to showcase the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s #Chromatica album. Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, a… 41 seconds ago

