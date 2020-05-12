Global  

Northern Ireland lockdown exit plan will be over five stages

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Northern Ireland lockdown exit plan will be over five stagesArlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill are set to publish a five-stage plan today to ease Northern Ireland out of lockdown.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK PM Boris Johnson reveals lockdown exit plan amid confusion

UK PM Boris Johnson reveals lockdown exit plan amid confusion 01:53

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. Lauren Anthony reports.

Northern Ireland release road map out of lockdown [Video]

Northern Ireland release road map out of lockdown

On Tuesday the Northern Ireland Executive published a five-step road map to relax lockdown measures – but with no firm dates.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Garden centre owner hoping for Wednesday reopening [Video]

Garden centre owner hoping for Wednesday reopening

The owner of a local chain of garden centres has said he is hopeful they may be able to reopen their stores on Wednesday. There has been speculation that garden centres in Northern Ireland may be able..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Northern Ireland sets lockdown exit plan resembling Ireland's, but no timetable

Northern Ireland laid out a five-stage roadmap for the easing of its coronavirus lockdown similar to Ireland's, but its omission of any dates for action raised...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Lack of clear timetable in roadmap out of Northern Ireland lockdown is criticised

Coronavirus: Lack of clear timetable in roadmap out of Northern Ireland lockdown is criticisedThe Executive is facing accusations that its five-step roadmap out of lockdown lacks detail and dates, leaving many in the business community unhappy.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

