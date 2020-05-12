Sadiq Khan can’t contemplate Premier League action returning to London yet
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 (
3 days ago)
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says it is “too early” to contemplate Premier League football happening in the capital.
Credit: ODN - Published
4 days ago
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that following government guidance, people using public transport in London will be encouraged to wear face coverings and TfL staff will also be issued with masks.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at... Sadiq Khan: Face coverings will be used on public transport 00:43
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Sadiq Khan worried about easing lockdown in London London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is “really worried” about the impact any easing of the lockdown would have on public transport in the capital. Mr Khan also said it was essential that if schools.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago
Harry Kane and other Tottenham players return to training ground Tottenham Hotspur players arrive at the training ground in North London. Top-flight clubs will work to standardised return-to-training protocols as part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this