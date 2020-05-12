Ryan Murphy may or may not have just announced an American Horror Story spin-off with Jessica Lange
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () An American Horror Story spin-off is on the way, with creator Ryan Murphy teasing a major cast reunion for a set of self-contained American Horror Stories. Murphy shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a Zoom call with cast including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe and Evan Peters. “We reminisced about...
For We Are Many Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The shock portmanteau showcases the work of upcoming genre directors from around the world. Each gives a fun, fresh and frightening take on a different..