Aimee Stephens, the woman who brought the first-ever trans rights case to the Supreme Court, has tragically died

PinkNews Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Aimee Stephens, the woman who brought the first-ever transgender civil rights case to the Supreme Court, has tragically died. Stephens, 58, had kidney disease and had been receiving hospice care at home in recent weeks. She died at home this morning, according to her brother-in-law John Pedit. Her case was one of a trio of...
