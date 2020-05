Recent related news from verified sources I'll never play golf with Donald Trump again, vows Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland golfing superstar Rory McIlroy has vowed to never again take to the fairways with US President Donald Trump.

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago



McIlroy criticizes Trump, wouldn’t play golf with him again Rory McIlroy says he wouldn’t play golf again with President Donald Trump and doubts he would even be invited after questioning his leadership during the...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this EveningExpress Sport Donald Trump deflects Rory McIlroy’s vow to not play with him again https://t.co/vu9YBUpRZn https://t.co/xBMnhGGIdt 6 minutes ago