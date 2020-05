Scott RT @STVNews: Police have spoken to the writer Neil Gaiman who admitted to travelling more than 11,000 miles from New Zealand to his house i… 1 minute ago STV News Police have spoken to the writer Neil Gaiman who admitted to travelling more than 11,000 miles from New Zealand to… https://t.co/Rg8B31qaGX 2 minutes ago HeraldScotland Police Scotland officers have spoken to the writer Neil Gaiman who admitted to travelling more than 11,000 miles fr… https://t.co/iV8S5jbCoE 3 minutes ago La Gitana Gringa Police speak to writer Neil Gaiman over lockdown trip from NZ to Skye https://t.co/TcViG0xMJ5 6 minutes ago Evening Telegraph Police speak to Neil Gaiman over lockdown journey from New Zealand to Skye https://t.co/XB0N0FzXUt https://t.co/gtya0GcoW4 6 minutes ago DTN Breaking News Police speak to Neil Gaiman over lockdown journey from New Zealand to Scotland 18 minutes ago Evening Express Police speak to Neil Gaiman over lockdown journey from New Zealand to Skye https://t.co/ceebma29HH https://t.co/ZsJZVp414X 30 minutes ago