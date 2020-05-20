Global  

Boris Johnson vows test and trace scheme will be in place by 1 June after Keir Starmer presses him over delay

Independent Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has vowed the government's test, track and trace scheme to curb the spread of coronavirus will be in place by 1 June.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson spar over care homes and contact tracing during PMQs

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson spar over care homes and contact tracing during PMQs 01:41

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer clash over contact tracing measures and care home provisions during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson when routine testing would become available for care home admissions, and Mr...

