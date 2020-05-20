Boris Johnson vows test and trace scheme will be in place by 1 June after Keir Starmer presses him over delay

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon launches test-and-trace initiative in Scotland



Nicola Sturgeon announced that the Scottish Government’s approach to implementing its test, trace, isolate and support strategy will be in place from Thursday. Anyone in Scotland with coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago All you need to know from the May 25 Covid-19 briefing



Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his senior adviser over a trip to Durham during lockdown, and announced the phased reopening of retailers from June 1 during Bank Holiday Monday's coronavirus daily.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this