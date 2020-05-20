Coronavirus: Government admits NHSX app will not be ready for launch of contract tracing scheme



Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers



Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago How the UK's Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App Works



LONDON — The United Kingdom is testing a COVID-19 contact-tracing app on the Isle of Wight, the British government announced on May 4. According to a press release from the Department of Health.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources UK contact tracing app won’t be ready on time; still mulling Apple/Google API The UK contact tracing app won’t be ready in mid-May as promised, admits the UK government – and it may not even be ready on June 1, the target date for...

9to5Mac 2 days ago



Covid 19 coronavirus: Government's contact tracing app 'insufficient for businesses' - developer By Phil Pennington of RNZ Tech developers whose ideas are behind the Government's contact tracing app, NZ COVID Tracer, had to wait weeks to see action.One of...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this