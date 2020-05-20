Coronavirus: Government admits NHSX app will not be ready for launch of contract tracing scheme
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () A smartphone app for tracking people who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients will not be ready for 1 June, when the next stage of the government's relaxation of lockdown is due to begin, Downing Street has confirmed.
Answering questions from people in Cornwall, Labour Leader Sir Keir Stamer says that the Government must get a general consensus from the public on the forward strategy in dealing with coronavirus crisis. He added that he believes that the future of easing lockdown lies with the track and trace app...