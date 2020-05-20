Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Government admits NHSX app will not be ready for launch of contract tracing scheme

Independent Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
A smartphone app for tracking people who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients will not be ready for 1 June, when the next stage of the government's relaxation of lockdown is due to begin, Downing Street has confirmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Keir Starmer: Government must obtain coronavirus consense

Keir Starmer: Government must obtain coronavirus consense 01:25

 Answering questions from people in Cornwall, Labour Leader Sir Keir Stamer says that the Government must get a general consensus from the public on the forward strategy in dealing with coronavirus crisis. He added that he believes that the future of easing lockdown lies with the track and trace app...

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers [Video]

COVID-19: Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers

Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
How the UK's Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App Works [Video]

How the UK's Coronavirus Contact-Tracing App Works

LONDON — The United Kingdom is testing a COVID-19 contact-tracing app on the Isle of Wight, the British government announced on May 4. According to a press release from the Department of Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK contact tracing app won’t be ready on time; still mulling Apple/Google API

The UK contact tracing app won’t be ready in mid-May as promised, admits the UK government – and it may not even be ready on June 1, the target date for...
9to5Mac

Covid 19 coronavirus: Government's contact tracing app 'insufficient for businesses' - developer

Covid 19 coronavirus: Government's contact tracing app 'insufficient for businesses' - developerBy Phil Pennington of RNZ Tech developers whose ideas are behind the Government's contact tracing app, NZ COVID Tracer, had to wait weeks to see action.One of...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this