WWE star and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress both throw their hats in the ring to replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman

PinkNews Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Ruby Rose announced this week that she will not be returning to Batwoman for season two, and some high profile stars are already talking about replacing her. The CW series kicked off last year with Rose, who is a lesbian, in the titular role – but this week it was revealed that she will not … Continued The post WWE...
News video: Ruby Rose's Batwoman departure explained

Ruby Rose's Batwoman departure explained 01:14

 Ruby Rose's Batwoman departure explained Ruby reportedly quit 'Batwoman' because of her heavy workload. The actress starred as Kate Kane and her titular alter-ego in The CW series during its first season - which began airing last year - but announced earlier this week she is stepping away from the...

