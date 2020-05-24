Global  

Dominic Cummings: Conservatives MPs from 'blue wall' seats tell Boris Johnson to launch inquiry

Independent Sunday, 24 May 2020
Boris Johnson is facing demands from 'blue wall' Tory MPs who helped him win last year's general election to launch an inquiry into Dominic Cummings's actions during lockdown.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Police officers at Dominic Cummings's home

Police officers at Dominic Cummings's home 00:35

 Two police officers have knocked on the door of the London home of Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings.

Graffiti targeting UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings appears near his home in London [Video]

Graffiti targeting UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings appears near his home in London

Graffiti targeting Dominic Cummings has appeared near his home in Islington, north London. Footage filmed on Tuesday morning (May 26) shows graffiti on the side of a Sainsbury's at 325 Essex Road,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published
Why Dominic Cummings Is So Important To The Government [Video]

Why Dominic Cummings Is So Important To The Government

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has lurched the government into crisis by refusing to apologise for breaking lockdown rules. Cummings took the highly unusual step of holding a press..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:16Published

