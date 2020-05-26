Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister Douglas Ross quits over Dominic Cummings lockdown controversy

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
An earlier explanation of Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham would have led to less "confusion" about what happened, Michael Gove has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dominic Cummings: PM's aide faces more lockdown breach allegations

Dominic Cummings: PM's aide faces more lockdown breach allegations 01:00

 A fierce row over the actions of the Prime Minister’s top aide continues as Dominic Cummings faces more allegations that he broke lockdown rules. Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack Mr Cummings after reports surfaced that the 48-year-old made a second trip to County Durham, where his...

Related videos from verified sources

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Government minister resigns over aide's alleged breach of lockdown

Douglas Ross has resigned from the Government over Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of lockdown rules. Mr Ross was the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland. It is the first resignation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga [Video]

Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does regret the pain caused by Dominic Cummings' decision to break lockdown restrictions and travel to County Durham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

riiibbit

retawob26 UK minister Douglas Ross quits over Cummings lockdown trip https://t.co/nbHWDnY7Hj 5 minutes ago

stephenbonar1

Bonar RT @Brexit: BREAKING: U.K. junior minister Douglas Ross quits in protest as Boris Johnson refuses to fire his top aide Dominic Cummings htt… 11 minutes ago

100glitterstars

Graham Lambert PM's fight to save aide in disarray as minister quits in fresh blow @GavinWilliamson @MichaelGove @MattHancock… https://t.co/LeQtAkCMAU 15 minutes ago

PDBongkiyung

PD Bongkiyung RT @QuickTake: JUST IN: U.K. junior minister Douglas Ross quits in protest as Boris Johnson refuses to fire top aide Dominic Cummings over… 15 minutes ago

eggry

eggry RT @AFP: #BREAKING UK govt minister Douglas Ross quits in protest over Cummings lockdown trip https://t.co/bAv3qCHTQh 18 minutes ago

robert0461

robert0461 RT @TelePolitics: The Moray MP quits as a Scotland Office Minister despite last-ditch calls from the Prime Minister and Mr Cummings asking… 18 minutes ago