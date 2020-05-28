Lady Gaga drops hugely-anticipated BLACKPINK duet ‘Sour Candy’ early as Chromatica begins to leak – again

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Release Powerful Anthem 'Rain On Me'



Two pop superstars, one massive duet. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their empowering new single "Rain On Me", and during candid interviews with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the dynamic duo open up.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:01 Published 6 days ago Lady Gaga Considers Becoming Sober



Lady Gaga Considers Becoming Sober The singer has been thinking about giving up alcohol. She came up with a better "healing process" while working on her latest album, 'Chromatica,' which is due.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this