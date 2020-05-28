Global  

Lady Gaga drops hugely-anticipated BLACKPINK duet ‘Sour Candy’ early as Chromatica begins to leak – again

PinkNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Lady Gaga has dropped “Sour Candy” – her duet with BLACKPINK – ahead of schedule, as a snippet of track became the latest Chromatica leak. “Sour Candy” was made available to stream Thursday afternoon (May 27) – 24 hours before it was due to be released. The BLACKPINK duet is another ’90s house...
