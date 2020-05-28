Global  

Boris Johnson gags medical experts to stop them discussing Dominic Cummings row

Independent Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has gagged his medical experts to prevent them revealing whether they believe Dominic Cummings' lockdown-breach has damaged the fight against coronavirus.
News video: Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson faces sustained pressure to sack Dominic Cummings 01:25

 Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of measures at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, but the political storm over his chief adviser’s trip looks...

Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, according to Durham police. The force issued a statement on the..

All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling [Video]

All you need to know from Boris Johnson's meeting with Commons Liaison Committee grilling

The Prime Minister answered questions about Dominic Cummings, lockdown rules and coronavirus testing capabilities as he answered questions from the Commons Liaison Committee.

UK's Johnson tries to stop health experts from commenting on aide Cummings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to stop his top medical and scientific advisors from answering reporters' questions about the behaviour of chief...
Reuters

