Black trans man shot dead by white cop in Florida’s third fatal police shooting in two months
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Tony McDade, a Black trans man, was shot and killed by what is Florida’s third fatal police shooting in two months. On Wednesday (May 27), Tony McDade was shot and killed by a white police officer in Tallahassee, north Florida. Local news, which along with the Florida Police Department initially misgendered McDade,...
The Minneapolis police chief has apologized to the family of a recently murdered unarmed black man. George Floyd died this week after a white officer pinned him down with a knee to the neck. The fatal encounter has triggered two nights of violent protests, reports Reuters. Police Chief Medaria...
Vanessa Holman is a 62-year-old retired school administrator. She spoke candidly with ABC15 about the incident in Minneapolis where George Floyd, an African American man, died at the hands of police on..
