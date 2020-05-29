Global  

Black trans man shot dead by white cop in Florida’s third fatal police shooting in two months

PinkNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Tony McDade, a Black trans man, was shot and killed by what is Florida’s third fatal police shooting in two months. On Wednesday (May 27), Tony McDade was shot and killed by a white police officer in Tallahassee, north Florida. Local news, which along with the Florida Police Department initially misgendered McDade,...
