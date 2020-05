jhonathan pereira RT @Gregor_Wakounig: The demo started at the famous shibuya Square, one of the most lively places of Tokyo. Autonomous antifascists, people… 27 seconds ago Lil N 👁 RT @YouGov: 66% of Britons support the decision to allow groups of up to six people from different households to meet outside from Monday h… 17 minutes ago russell vance @CNNTonight It's True We do Live in 2 different reality's from celebrity type's & rich people like YOU!! The proble… https://t.co/NI0ewetFWw 1 hour ago bRod RT @mncharrmer: @sunnyinjax2 @DavidBegnaud MN's bureau of criminal apprehension is estimating 70,000 agitators are on their way to MPLS ton… 1 hour ago Jack 🥾🌍 RT @Bill_Esterson: Large groups at Formby and Crosby beaches. Extended families and people from different households. Clearly not following… 1 hour ago