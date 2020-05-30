Michael Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' in apparent swipe at Dominic Cummings https://t.co/wwLjnW0bYi 10 minutes ago

William Bruce Faint RT @stevebeasant: Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' in apparent swipe at #DominicCummings https://t.co/x6PmuJm7fU 10 minutes ago

Politico Digital UK Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' in apparent swipe at Dominic Cummings https://t.co/8S1V66ARCH https://t.co/PqvWetvRuB 15 minutes ago

Steve Beasant Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' in apparent swipe at #DominicCummings https://t.co/x6PmuJm7fU 16 minutes ago

Daily Star Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' despite Cummings' trip to Durham https://t.co/NqXk3LMXxT???… https://t.co/CgceiHjTVJ 31 minutes ago

Mark. RT @dailystar: Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' despite Cummings' trip to Durham https://t.co/NqXk3LvmGl??? #coronavirusuk #c… 49 minutes ago

Daily Star Government scientist says rules 'apply to all' despite Cummings' trip to Durham https://t.co/NqXk3LvmGl???… https://t.co/viWxf0l3uJ 51 minutes ago