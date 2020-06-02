Global  

Just when you thought the Tiger King drama was over, Carole Baskin now has control of Joe Exotic’s zoo

PinkNews Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
If you thought the Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Tiger King drama was over, more than two months after Netflix released the hit docuseries, you’d be very wrong. The Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, has been forced to hand over his Oklahoma zoo to arch-nemesis Carole Baskin. In case you’d forgotten, Tiger King...
 Tampa Bay animal activist Carole Baskin is on the verge of taking full control of the infamous Oklahoma zoo, according to a court order.

