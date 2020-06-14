Global  

20-year-old man dies from suspected drug overdose after illegal 'quarantine rave' in Manchester

A 20-year-old man has died from a suspected drug overdose following a rave in Greater Manchester attended by around 4,000 people, police say.
 Thousands of people attended illegal raves over the weekend where one man died of a suspected overdose.

Manchester 'quarantine raves' attended by thousands result in overdose death, rape, stabbings

 A 20-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose, one woman was raped, and three people were stabbed during two illegal "quarantine raves" on Saturday night...
