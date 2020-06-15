Global  

Robert Jenrick claims ‘all rules followed’ over Tory donor housing project

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has expressed confidence “all the rules were followed” when he approved a major property scheme involving a Tory party donor.
