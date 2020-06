Related videos from verified sources Alok Sharma tested for coronavirus after appearing unwell in the Commons



Business Secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after becoming visibly unwell in the House of Commons chamber. He was travelling home to self-isolate after he struggled during a speech.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Priti Patel: Travellers from overseas could increase the spread of Covid-19



Travellers from overseas could increase the spread of Covid-19, the Home Secretary has said as she outlined time-limited quarantine measures for England. Making a statement to the Commons, Priti Patel.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago Commons laughter as Stephen Crabb gets new voting system wrong - twice



Tory MP Stephen Crabb triggered howls of laughter in the House of Commons when voting at the incorrect dispatch box twice. It was the first time the new voting system was in place to ensure social.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this