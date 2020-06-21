Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardiff City v Leeds United

BBC Local News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Cardiff City and Leeds United.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:45Published
Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary [Video]

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies from coronavirus – video obituary

Norman Hunter, one of Leeds United's most successful players and a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died from coronavirus aged 76. The commanding centre-back won two league titles..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardiff City vs Leeds United live

Cardiff City vs Leeds United live The Bluebirds host table-topping Leeds United in this afternoon's Championship fixture
Wales Online Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Leeds United 4/6 to beat Cardiff City in Sunday’s Championship showdown

 Competition: Championship Market: Leeds United win Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 Looking to move one step closer to a Premier League return, Leeds will make the trip to...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Wales Online

The hugely positive verdicts on returning trio ahead of Leeds United clash

 Both Lee Tomlin and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are key components in this Cardiff City attack and Neil Harris has said their progress is cause for excitement among...
Wales Online


Tweets about this

SimplyCarol8

Carol Tshabalala RT @SuperSportBlitz: #SkyBetChampionship – HT Score: Cardiff City 1-0 Leeds United #SSFootball 3 seconds ago

rominaniajuilke

rominaniajuilke Overseas fans can watch Cardiff City vs Leeds United on LUTV live stream. Follow the link in the description to fin… https://t.co/zdmzkmyhn7 42 seconds ago

bluebirdstatto

Bleary-Eyed Statto Cardiff City [Hoilett 36] 1-0 Leeds United HT. 1 minute ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk ⚽ HALF-TIME ⚽ Promotion-chasing Leeds not going too well in Cardiff, trailing 1-0 at the break. Follow it LIVE... https://t.co/lAKrJQ0Lzd 2 minutes ago

HARRYREPUBLICAN

Harry Sherriff RT @LeedsUnitedYEP: HT - Cardiff 1-0 Leeds. #lufc https://t.co/5RCjtsJunW 2 minutes ago

de_desporto

Resultados de Desporto em Português RT @FWPChampionship: HALF-TIME: Cardiff City 1-0 Leeds United https://t.co/Ham2uNDeUg https://t.co/uVAQX5PvD8 2 minutes ago

Betfred

BETFRED HT: Cardiff City 1-0 Leeds United Cardiff EVS Draw 2/1 Leeds 11/4 📱 | Bet in-play now 👉… https://t.co/3W4JMeOiFP 2 minutes ago

natalie_17

Natalie RT @guardian_sport: Half time: Cardiff 1-0 Leeds United https://t.co/GadP6So0WW https://t.co/imOhN5UFee 3 minutes ago