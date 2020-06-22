Threat from 'lone wolf' terrorists growing, home secretary warns in wake of Reading attack
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned the UK faces a growing risk from so-called 'lone wolf' terrorists. In the wake of the Reading attack, Ms Patel told MPs the terror threat the UK faced was "complex, diverse and rapidly changing". She added: "It is clear that the threat posed by lone actors is growing."
Home Secretary Priti Patel has praised the police officers who "ran towards danger" during the terror attack in Reading on Saturday.