Threat from 'lone wolf' terrorists growing, home secretary warns in wake of Reading attack

Independent Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned the UK faces a growing risk from so-called 'lone wolf' terrorists. In the wake of the Reading attack, Ms Patel told MPs the terror threat the UK faced was "complex, diverse and rapidly changing". She added: "It is clear that the threat posed by lone actors is growing."
