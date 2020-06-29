Global  

Times Radio launches with Boris Johnson interview

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Times Radio launched with an interview with Boris Johnson as listeners were invited to see how the station “evolves over time”.
 The coronavirus pandemic has been an "absolute nightmare" and a "disaster" for the country, Boris Johnson has said, as he promised a "whack-a-mole" strategy to tackling local flare-ups of the virus. The Prime Minister told the newly launched Times Radio he wanted to set out a plan to "bounce forward"...

