Times Radio launches with Boris Johnson interview

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Boris Johnson: Coronavirus has been an absolute nightmare 00:46 The coronavirus pandemic has been an "absolute nightmare" and a "disaster" for the country, Boris Johnson has said, as he promised a "whack-a-mole" strategy to tackling local flare-ups of the virus. The Prime Minister told the newly launched Times Radio he wanted to set out a plan to "bounce forward"...