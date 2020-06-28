Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK considers first local lockdown in COVID-19 pandemic

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of COVID-19 cases — the first time that a single U.K. area would face such an extreme measure during the pandemic.

The Sunday Times first reported that a lockdown could come within days after 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area in the two weeks up to June 16. Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged in a BBC interview Sunday that ministers were considering the move.

“There will be support going into Leicester and in fact the health secretary was in touch with many of us over the weekend explaining some of the measures, the support on testing, resources that will go into the local authority as well,’’ Patel said. “With local flare-ups it is right we have a localized solution.’’

But Patel gave no indication of the number of people who could be affected by the local lockdown being discussed or whether the surrounding area would be affected. Leicester has a city population of 330,000.

The spike comes amid fears that the disease has been spreading through the city’s large Asian community, who often live in multi-generational households. The local outbreak underscores the disproportionate hit that the pandemic has had on Britain’s minority communities.

Britain has Europe's worst confirmed coronavirus death toll, with some 43,600 dead and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government has been strongly criticized for what has been seen as a slow, chaotic response to the pandemic.

Britain is now slowly emerging from a total national lockdown imposed on March 23, with plans to ease things further by early next month. That reopening plan has rested on the notion that local outbreaks could be tamped down through aggressive programs to track, test and trace those...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

‘Complete lockdown in Assam’s Guwahati for 14 days’: Police [Video]

‘Complete lockdown in Assam’s Guwahati for 14 days’: Police

Assam’s Guwahati will be under complete lockdown for 14 days. The lockdown will begin in the city from 7 pm on June 28. “The instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:57Published
Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Residents react to Imperial County being back on lockdown [Video]

Residents react to Imperial County being back on lockdown

Residents react to Imperial County being back on lockdown.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

UK considers first local lockdown in COVID-19 pandemic

 LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of COVID-19 cases — the first time that...
Seattle Times

Photos: Texas' first Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville resort opens amid Covid-19 surge

 Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe-Houston officially opened for business June 26, the same day state and local officials ramped up efforts to combat the...
bizjournals

Three Futures For A Post-Pandemic China – Analysis

Three Futures For A Post-Pandemic China – Analysis COVID-19 is a turning point for China and its relations with the world. The pandemic’s geographic spread, its ever-increasing occurrence, enormous fatality...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this