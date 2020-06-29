Democrats push to rename John Wayne Airport over actor’s white supremacy and homophobia
Monday, 29 June 2020 () There are calls to rename John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, over his white supremacist and homophobic beliefs. The Democratic Party of Orange County passed a resolution on Friday that called for Wayne’s name and likeness to be removed from the Orange County airport, one of several airports that serves...
Orange County Democrats are calling on the OC Board of Supervisors to change the name of John Wayne Airport, citing the late Hollywood star's "white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views." Brittney Hopper reports.