Democrats push to rename John Wayne Airport over actor’s white supremacy and homophobia

Monday, 29 June 2020
There are calls to rename John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, over his white supremacist and homophobic beliefs. The Democratic Party of Orange County passed a resolution on Friday that called for Wayne’s name and likeness to be removed from the Orange County airport, one of several airports that serves...
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Orange County Democrats Want John Wayne Airport Renamed, Citing His 'I Believe In White Supremacy' Interview

Orange County Democrats Want John Wayne Airport Renamed, Citing His 'I Believe In White Supremacy' Interview 02:23

 Orange County Democrats are calling on the OC Board of Supervisors to change the name of John Wayne Airport, citing the late Hollywood star's "white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views." Brittney Hopper reports.

Related news from verified sources

Trump accuses California Democrats of 'incredible stupidity' despite John Wayne's white supremacy remarks

 'I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,' late actor said in 1971 interview
Independent


