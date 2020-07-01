Global  

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky confided in screen ‘mum’ John Travolta before dropping her iconic coming out video

PinkNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Nikki Blonsky has revealed she came out to John Travolta, who played her mother in Hairspray, before she released her coming out video. The actress, best known for her breakthrough role as Tracy Turnblad in 2007’s Hairspray, came out as gay earlier this week in an incredible TikTok video – lip-syncing to “I’m...
