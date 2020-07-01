Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky confided in screen ‘mum’ John Travolta before dropping her iconic coming out video
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Nikki Blonsky has revealed she came out to John Travolta, who played her mother in Hairspray, before she released her coming out video. The actress, best known for her breakthrough role as Tracy Turnblad in 2007’s Hairspray, came out as gay earlier this week in an incredible TikTok video – lip-syncing to “I’m...
A Star Trek fan has created a miniature model of the command centre bridge from The Next Generation's spaceship.Model-maker Geoff Collard, 58, spent 500 hours completing the intricate model of the USS..