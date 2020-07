Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘ridiculous political comments’ from PM on border Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Boris Johnson’s “absurd and ridiculous political comments” claiming there is no Scottish border, and urged him to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this