Monklands shoppers prepare for mandatory face masks



Related videos from verified sources Lakeland commissioners pass month-long mandatory mask mandate



The City of Lakeland passed a mask mandate after a specially called meeting to discuss the enforcement for a second time. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:40 Published 14 hours ago Mandatory Face Mask Order Issued For Edina



The mayor of the southwest Minneapolis suburb signed an executive order Wednesday requiring residents to wear masks inside retail establishments and city buildings. The order goes into Monday. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:24 Published 18 hours ago Allegiant Airline requiring face masks



Beginning today, you will be required to wear a face mask in you are flying with Allegiant. It comes after complaints from customers. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this