Monklands shoppers prepare for mandatory face masks
Friday, 3 July 2020 (
19 minutes ago) Face coverings will be mandatory in all shops from next Friday, July 10.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
21 hours ago
Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also announced that the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail...
Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland 01:27
