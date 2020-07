Michelle O'Neill's arrogant attitude and 'non-apology' is not acceptable and is yet another gaffe from Sinn Fein Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has acknowledged the "considerable controversy "caused by her attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey, and said it was "unfortunate" that the matter had divided the Executive. The Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has acknowledged the "considerable controversy "caused by her attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey, and said it was "unfortunate" that the matter had divided the Executive. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this