Prince Andrew blasted for subjecting Jeffrey Epstein victims to 'torture test'

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew



U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on June 9, 2020

Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions'



Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed that he offered to help U.S. prosecutors on "at least three occasions" during their inquiry into late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published on June 9, 2020