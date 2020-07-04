Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Andrew blasted for subjecting Jeffrey Epstein victims to 'torture test'

Daily Record Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Prince Andrew blasted for subjecting Jeffrey Epstein victims to 'torture test'US Attorney Audrey Strauss asked of Prince Andrew: “When is he going to tell what he knows?"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward 02:34

 American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation...

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew [Video]

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions' [Video]

Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions'

Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed that he offered to help U.S. prosecutors on "at least three occasions" during their inquiry into late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published
New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein

New York federal prosecutors formally sent a message to the U.K. government asking to speak with Prince Andrew. According to Newser they want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew 'deliberately evading' US authorities, lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victims says

 Prince Andrew is "deliberately evading authorities", the lawyer for dozens of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has said.
Independent

Prince Andrew: some of my friends might be child abusers

Prince Andrew: some of my friends might be child abusers · · · · · · The media term for Ghislaine Maxwell is “British socialite”. Even when the elite are nicked for their alleged parts in heinous crimes we...
Anorak

US lawyer says Prince Andrew subjecting Epstein victims to 'torture test'

 Duke of York claims US justice department has not responded to his communications
Independent


Tweets about this