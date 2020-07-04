Prince Andrew blasted for subjecting Jeffrey Epstein victims to 'torture test'

American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after..