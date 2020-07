Search for survivors continues after flooding and mudslides in Japan Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left about 20 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen perished and scores are still stranded. 👓 View full article

