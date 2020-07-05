Jeremy Clarkson endorsement shows Labour has changed, says Keir Starmer

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970