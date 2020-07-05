Global  

Jeremy Clarkson endorsement shows Labour has changed, says Keir Starmer

Independent Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Former Top Gear presenter said he could vote Labour
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Keir Starmer responds to Jeremy Clarkson saying he's got his vote if he gets a haircut

Sir Keir Starmer responds to Jeremy Clarkson saying he's got his vote if he gets a haircut 01:01

 Sir Keir Starmer stopped short of saying he'll get a haircut to secure the vote of Jeremy Clarkson.Clarkson said he would switch to Labour if Sir Keir "ditched the lego hair".

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Boris Johnson news – live: Keir Starmer to do unconscious racial bias training, and PM to make Huawei 5G decision 'within weeks'

 The government will announce any change to Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network within weeks, said culture secretary Oliver Dowden – indicating a new..
Independent
Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS [Video]

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Jeremy Clarkson Jeremy Clarkson English broadcaster, journalist and writer


Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home [Video]

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

'Let's keep moving': Ardern launches New Zealand Labour's election slogan

 Jacinda Ardern has delivered a rousing speech to the Labour party faithful at its annual conference ahead of September’s election. The prime minister addressed..
WorldNews
Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death [Video]

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published

