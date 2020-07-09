Global  

Staffordshire branch of John Lewis to close as eight stores shut

The Sentinel Stoke Thursday, 9 July 2020
Staffordshire branch of John Lewis to close as eight stores shutEight John Lewis department stores will shut across the UK - with 1,300 jobs at risk.
