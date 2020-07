COVID: India crosses 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases



India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 3 hours ago

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate



[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 10 hours ago