Florida Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record For Third Day In A Row Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

On Thursday, Florida's Department of Health reported 253 new deaths in the state, a nearly 20% jump from the day before. This brings Florida's total death toll to more than 6,500, the eighth highest in the country.


