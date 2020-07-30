Florida Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record For Third Day In A Row
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Watch VideoFlorida has broken its single-day record of new coronavirus deaths for a third day in a row.
On Thursday, Florida's Department of Health reported 253 new deaths in the state, a nearly 20% jump from the day before. This brings Florida's total death toll to more than 6,500, the eighth highest in the...
Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day 257 deaths were reported on Friday, breaking the previous record of 253 deaths on Thursday. According to the Florida Department of Health, statewide deaths now total 6,843. With more than 9,000 new cases reported, the state's total number of...
India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the..
Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..