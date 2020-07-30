Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record For Third Day In A Row

Newsy Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Florida Breaks Daily Coronavirus Death Record For Third Day In A RowWatch VideoFlorida has broken its single-day record of new coronavirus deaths for a third day in a row. 

On Thursday, Florida's Department of Health reported 253 new deaths in the state, a nearly 20% jump from the day before. This brings Florida's total death toll to more than 6,500, the eighth highest in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day

Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day 01:00

 Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day 257 deaths were reported on Friday, breaking the previous record of 253 deaths on Thursday. According to the Florida Department of Health, statewide deaths now total 6,843. With more than 9,000 new cases reported, the state's total number of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra analyses Covid-19 spike in India & other top news

India on Friday saw a record daily spike with over 55,000 Covid-19 cases and has now overtaken countries like Italy, France and Spain in the death toll and is now at number 5 in the world. Though, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:49Published
Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published
Florida New One Day Record For Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

Florida New One Day Record For Coronavirus Deaths

There was a one day increase of 257 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 6,966..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

US COVID-19 Daily Deaths Above 1200 Level For Third Day In A Row

 More than 1,200 people died of coronavirus for the third day in a row in the United States. The country on Thursday recorded 1394 cornavirus-related casualties,...
RTTNews

17 states report rising deaths from the coronavirus

 Florida has broken its coronavirus death toll record for the third day in a row. In the U.S., the virus has claimed 1,400 lives in one day — about one per...
CBS News


Tweets about this

momofeak

95 Days—We Will Vote RT @AmandiOnAir: 🚨Florida breaks daily record AGAIN with 257 new #COVID19 deaths, breaking record for the 4th day in a row + another 9,007… 7 minutes ago

AmandiOnAir

Fernand R. Amandi 🚨Florida breaks daily record AGAIN with 257 new #COVID19 deaths, breaking record for the 4th day in a row + another… https://t.co/DoBDPRijYF 31 minutes ago

imcu1

Hourly Popular News Florida breaks daily coronavirus deaths record for 4th straight day: https://t.co/fMWVBtonCv 50 minutes ago

heyjudenyc

judy gitlin Florida breaks daily coronavirus deaths record for 4th straight day https://t.co/1afnhAwm9n 1 hour ago

WaterSolarWind

BostonCubanKid 🏗️🚜🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈🌊 Florida breaks daily coronavirus deaths record for 4th straight day https://t.co/21x6XZH2XO 1 hour ago

DavidWi07586530

David Williams 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 🇦🇺👬 Florida breaks daily coronavirus deaths record for 4th straight day https://t.co/evHL7FxpzA 2 hours ago

tamieliel

Tami RT @NBCNightlyNews: A Florida couple on Key West that tested positive for the coronavirus was arrested for defying a quarantine order, loca… 2 hours ago

MikeRodNews

Mike Rod News Florida breaks daily coronavirus deaths record for 4th straight day https://t.co/5U95W1BAO0 2 hours ago