Enough coronavirus vaccine doses for everyone in UK 'in first half of next year' if trials succeed, research chief says

Independent Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Enough vaccine doses are being made for everybody in the UK in "the first half of next year", says the head of the team at Imperial College - if trials are successful.
Imperial College London

