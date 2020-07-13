Global  
 

Experts urge government to make face masks mandatory in shops as ministers resist changing rules

Independent Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Government criticised for 'confusing' messaging after Michael Gove says masks not compulsory
News video: Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops

Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops 00:54

 Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells Andrew Marr face masks should not be mandatory in shops and he 'trusts people's good sense' to choose to wear one.

Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border [Video]

Government announces £700m for Britain-EU border

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year.Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to “manage the changes and seize the opportunities” when the transition period ends in December.

Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border [Video]

Michael Gove announces £705m package for Britain-EU border

More than £700 million is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure Britain's border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the end of the year. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry are able to "manage the changes and seize the opportunities" when the transition period ends in December. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus: I trust people's sense on face masks - Gove

 Michael Gove says it is best to trust people's "good sense" over wearing face masks in shops in England.
Face coverings could become mandatory in shops [Video]

Face coverings could become mandatory in shops

Scientists have welcomed news that the government may make the wearing of masks in shops compulsory.

Retail companies want mask mandate [Video]

Retail companies want mask mandate

Retail companies want masks to be mandatory everywhere. The Retail Industry Leaders Association wrote a letter to governors asking for that. They say having different rules around the country have made..

'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business [Video]

'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business

Hospitality businesses across England are preparing to welcome around nine million customers on so-called 'Super Saturday'. Businesses ranging from hairdressing salons to Britain's smallest pub have..

